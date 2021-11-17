‘He was upbeat and it was cool’ | MDOC commissioner says execution of David Cox on schedule

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Department of Corrections Commissioner Burl Cain provided an update on the impending execution of David Cox Wednesday afternoon, discussing everything from Cox’s last meal to his demeanor with only hours to live.

Cox is slated to be executed by lethal injection at 6 p.m. at the State Penitentiary at Parchman.

Cain said MDOC officials met with Cox Sunday to discuss the procedure, answer questions and determine Cox’s last meal - banana pudding, French fries, catfish, and cornbread.

“Well, he moved over to Unit 17 on Sunday evening, late and that was when it was scheduled. Prior to that, we came up and met with him... and spent some time with him to talk about what was going to happen, how it was going to happen, and what the process is and to find out what he wanted for his last meal and that sort of thing.”

“And so we probably spent 45 minutes with him at least, and he asked a lot of questions. He was upbeat and it was cool,” he said.

Cain would not offer details about the drugs being used in the execution, saying that state law does not require him to do so. “Our law provides that we don’t have to disclose any of that, so we follow the law,” he said.

“Everything is meticulously planned and on schedule, and I have no reason not to believe that the execution won’t take place at 6 p.m.,” he said and pointed to the fact that the 2 p.m. press conference Wednesday was held on time.

Cox was convicted in 2010 of killing his estranged wife and kidnapping his two children.

The decision to move forward with his execution was granted by the Mississippi Supreme Court in October after Cox asked the court to dismiss all his appeals.

Cain says Cox has shown remorse but the two haven’t discussed his crime.

“It’s obvious, you know, he made a lot of bad decisions, and I think he qualified it best when he said, ‘I wasn’t always that bad.’”

Cain also said that Cox will have a spiritual advisor and two witnesses present when he dies.

Meanwhile, more than 4,600 people have signed a petition asking Gov. Tate Reeves to halt the planned execution of David Cox.

According to a petition found on the Action Network’s website, the decision “amounts to state-sponsored suicide.”

The petition is sponsored by Death Penalty Action, a group dedicated to abolishing the death penalty. Around 1:25 p.m., 4,634 signatures had been collected, about 1,800 short of the group’s goal of 6,400.

The group goes on to state that the petition isn’t about Cox, but about the people, and whether a felon can force the state to punish him.

“In what other circumstance in Mississippi does a prisoner dictate his punishment?” they ask.

The execution would be the first in the state since 2012.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.