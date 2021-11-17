Highland Baptist Church to host neighborhood watch meeting

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Highland Baptist Church is gearing up to host its first neighborhood watch meeting since the start of the pandemic and social distancing.

Police Chief Deborah Young and Lieutenant Rita Jack with both be present for the meeting and they will listen to the concerns of the community.

Nancee and David Greer and Senior pastor David Hopkins are all excited to see the faces that are out in the community. All three say the biggest focus of tomorrow’s event is being there for your neighbor and being an extra set of eyes for the police department.

The meeting will start at 6:30 at night at 3400 27th Street in the Highland Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. Refreshments and door prizes will also be part of the night.

If you wish to participate in the meeting and have extra questions you can contact the following numbers, (601)-483-6693 or (601)-812-9839.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.