James Kelly charged with capital murder, victim’s family and prosecutors react

James Kelly yells at WTOK reporter as he is escorted from the courthouse
James Kelly yells at WTOK reporter as he is escorted from the courthouse(WTOK)
By Ethan Bird
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - James Kelly has been charged with capital murder in the case of DeMarquis Houston, whose body was found in a pond in Neshoba county in February of 2020.

As Kelly left the courtroom and was transported to the patrol cars outside, he accosted the WTOK reporter on the scene with expletives.

In a case that is two years in the making, Houston was first reported missing in October of 2019, Houston’s family feels that they have justice.

“We just wanted to thank everyone who helped us get justice for my son DeMarquis Houston, the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department, the jurors for their guilty verdict, because he didn’t deserve this and I really feel like we got justice today,” Houston’s mother, Shelly Harrington said, surrounded by family.

This guilty verdict is the result of hard work from prosecutors.

“I feel like justice was served, not only with the verdict today in regards to James Kelly, but the other people that were indicted, there were five people that were indicted with this case,” Assistant District Attorney, Chris Posey, said. “All of them are serving prison sentences for their various roles in this case.”

“The more work you put into something, the bigger the payoff is when you get it resolved,” Assistant District Attorney, Mitch Thomas, said.

Houston’s family told WTOK that his smile would fill a room and he had so much passion for the things he enjoyed in life.

“He was a really good kid and as you can see, he had a lot of people that loved him,” Harrington said.

DeMarquis Houston was murdered in Oct. 2019, his body was found on Feb. 15 of 2020, and on Nov. 16 2021 his family has closure.

“That the lord for this justice we got,” Houston’s grandmother said.

The sentencing trial of Kelly is set for Nov. 23.

