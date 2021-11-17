Advertisement

Jimmie Rodgers Museum has new home

Jimmie Rodgers Museum ribbon cutting
Jimmie Rodgers Museum ribbon cutting(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Jimmie Rodgers Museum in downtown Meridian recently moved to a historic and more spacious location to hopefully better serve its visitors and patrons.

A formal ribbon cutting was held Tuesday to celebrate the move to 1200 22nd Avenue, the former Hollybrook restaurant, which was built in 1905 and would have been known to the Father of Country Music himself.

”We had such a great evening tonight,” said Leslie Lee, Executive Director of the Jimmie Rodgers Museum. “We are so happy to be in our location. We’ve had such great support from all of Meridian. The rich history of Jimmie Rodgers in Meridian and it’s such a huge legacy he’s left us. We’re excited to be here. We want to thank the Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors and the City of Meridian for all the support to help make this move and we look forward to such a big future with the foundation.”

The museum also hosted an open house at Business After Hours Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MHP confirmed an 8-year-old died after a car crash on I-20 in Lauderdale county Sunday afternoon.
8 -year-old dead after car crash in Lauderdale County
Mugshot of James Kelly
Kelly found guilty of capital murder
A makeshift memorial for Tanya Ocampo, 42, was set up Monday in Smith Hall at MCC, right...
Co-workers remember Tanya Ocampo
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 15, 2021
11/13/21 MFB Alabama vs New Mexico State
AP Top 25: Alabama jumps Cincinnati to No. 2 behind Georgia

Latest News

Meridian author reads original book to Northeast Lauderdale Elementary students
Meridian author reads original book to Northeast Lauderdale Elementary students
Rush administers its first pediatric COVID vaccine
Rush administers its first pediatric COVID vaccine
Weather - November 16, 2021
Weather - November 16, 2021
In an unusual move, Kyle Rittenhouse, the defendant, was able to draw his jurors Tuesday before...
No verdict after daylong deliberations by Rittenhouse jury