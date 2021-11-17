Jimmie Rodgers Museum has new home

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Jimmie Rodgers Museum in downtown Meridian recently moved to a historic and more spacious location to hopefully better serve its visitors and patrons.

A formal ribbon cutting was held Tuesday to celebrate the move to 1200 22nd Avenue, the former Hollybrook restaurant, which was built in 1905 and would have been known to the Father of Country Music himself.

”We had such a great evening tonight,” said Leslie Lee, Executive Director of the Jimmie Rodgers Museum. “We are so happy to be in our location. We’ve had such great support from all of Meridian. The rich history of Jimmie Rodgers in Meridian and it’s such a huge legacy he’s left us. We’re excited to be here. We want to thank the Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors and the City of Meridian for all the support to help make this move and we look forward to such a big future with the foundation.”

The museum also hosted an open house at Business After Hours Tuesday.

