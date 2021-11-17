Advertisement

Judge orders Ruggs back to court after missed alcohol test

Henry Ruggs III, a former player with the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders, was charged after a...
Henry Ruggs III, a former player with the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders, was charged after a high-speed wreck that killed a woman, police said.(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - A Las Vegas judge has ordered former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III to appear in court Monday after learning he missed a required alcohol test while on house arrest following a fatal crash he’s accused of causing.

Ruggs’ lawyers told Judge Suzan Baucum that he “self-tested” negative shortly after missing a call for a breath test last weekend.

Ruggs could face a return to jail. He’s currently free on $150,000 bail, electronic monitoring and four-times-a-day alcohol checks while facing felony DUI charges that carry mandatory prison time.

The fiery crash killed a 23-year-old woman early Nov. 2.

