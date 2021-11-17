La. man arrested in Miss. for trafficking missing child from Texas
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
McCOMB Miss. (WLBT) - Deputies in Pike County arrested a Louisiana man for allegedly trafficking a missing child from Texas.
James Joseph Thibo of Layfayette, Louisiana, is charged with procuring prostitution and possessing a controlled substance.
|A tip led investigators to the Days Inn in McComb, where agents say they found a missing juvenile from Texas.
|Deputies said the child had been missing more than one year.
The Pike County Sheriff’s Office, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and Mississippi Bureau of Investigations made the arrest.
If you suspect human trafficking, report it immediately to your local law enforcement agency or 911.
Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.