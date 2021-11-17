Advertisement

Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors donate to Lizelia Road Project

The Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors donated $124,00 towards the Lizelia Road Project.
The Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors donated $124,00 towards the Lizelia Road Project.(WTOK)
By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors donated $124,00 towards the Lizelia Road Project.

Part of the road has been closed since April for bridge repairs.

The money will help relocate a sewage line; part of the project that must be completed before repairs on the bridge can start.

Lauderdale County Road Manager, Rush Mayatt said the new bridge structure will be built where the current sewer line is now.

The Board of Supervisors said they had funding to share with the city and county, adding that they believe this project will benefit drivers.

Mayatt said they will start taking bids on the project in December. He said the road should be re-open by late spring.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of James Kelly
Kelly found guilty of capital murder
James Kelly yelled expletives as he was transported after the verdict.
James Kelly convicted of capital murder, victim’s family and prosecutors react
A makeshift memorial for Tanya Ocampo, 42, was set up Monday in Smith Hall at MCC, right...
Co-workers remember Tanya Ocampo
FILE
Favre Enterprises, Brett Dibiase and other cases sent to attorney general by auditor
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 16, 2021

Latest News

Highland Baptist Church
Highland Baptist Church to host neighborhood watch meeting
Rain is likely on Thursday, but the whole day won't be rainy.
Showers this evening build toward more widespread rain Thursday
Young Dolph performs on stage at The Parking Lot Concert on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Atlanta....
‘He is Memphis’: City leaders, entertainment industry react to death of rapper Young Dolph
Travis McMichael took the stand Wednesday in his murder trial. He, his father and a neighbor...
Man who shot Arbery testifies ‘to give my side of the story’