Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors donate to Lizelia Road Project

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors donated $124,00 towards the Lizelia Road Project.

Part of the road has been closed since April for bridge repairs.

The money will help relocate a sewage line; part of the project that must be completed before repairs on the bridge can start.

Lauderdale County Road Manager, Rush Mayatt said the new bridge structure will be built where the current sewer line is now.

The Board of Supervisors said they had funding to share with the city and county, adding that they believe this project will benefit drivers.

Mayatt said they will start taking bids on the project in December. He said the road should be re-open by late spring.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.