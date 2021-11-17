Advertisement

Meridian Basketball sweeps Terry Bulldogs at home

Powe recently signed to Mississippi State to further her basketball career.
By Shahji Adam
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian High School girls and boys basketball team sweep the Terry Bulldogs at home to remain undefeated on the season.

The girls played first and right from the start were dominant. Future Mississippi State Bulldogs Debreasha Powe established her dominance early and set the tone for the rest of the game. The Lady Wildcats almost reached the 40-point mark before the Bulldogs crossed double digits.

Lady Wildcats win this game 42-21 and are now 4-0 on the season.

The Boys played right after the girls and it was a slow start for both teams. Despite the slow start, the Wildcats were getting good looks and draining shots. The second half was a different story as Meridian started to light up the score board. They would end up beating Terry 52-30 and are now 5-0 on the year.

That new basketball court at Meridian High School is working its magic.

