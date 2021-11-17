Meteor shower tonight, rain showers Wednesday night, Eclipse Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A cold front will bring rain and possibly some thunder to us on Thursday morning.

Leonids Meteor Shower

Don’t forget: The Lenoids Meteor Shower peaks tonight! Expect 10-15 meteors per hour, primarily after midnight. Look to the northeast sky. The meteors will appear to come from the constellation Leo the Lion. The nearly-full moon will be up most of the night, but the best viewing comes in the couple of hours before sunrise, which happens at 6:26 AM. Other than some passing clouds, weather should be in our favor tonight.

Our Next 24 Hours

Tonight will be mostly clear and mild. The low temperature by morning will be near 54 degrees. Wednesday will start with some sun, but clouds will increase on Wednesday afternoon. A couple of stray showers are possible during the day. The high temperature will be near 77 degrees.

Our Next Rain Maker

Showers will increase after midnight Wednesday night, and they’ll be with us through about midday Thursday. The clouds will follow the rain out, so Thursday night should clear fairly quickly. If that happens, our weather will be prime for viewing the lunar eclipse.

Lunar Eclipse

The partial lunar eclipse begins just after midnight Thursday night. Best viewing is from about 1:00 AM through about 4:30 AM early Friday morning. Bundle up and find a good dark spot from which to watch. That’s how our November full moon makes its entrance.

Looking Ahead

Colder weather on Friday and Saturday will break briefly on Sunday. A cold front will bring rain on Monday and then another round of sharp cooling on Tuesday.

