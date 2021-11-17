Advertisement

MHS Senior Chris Matthews signs with Enterprise State Community College

Senior Meridian High Wildcat baseball player Chris Matthews signed with Enterprise State...
Senior Meridian High Wildcat baseball player Chris Matthews signed with Enterprise State Community College to further his academic and athletic career in a ceremony on Wednesday.(Meridian High School)
By Shahji Adam
Nov. 17, 2021
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Senior Meridian High Wildcat baseball player Chris Matthews signed with Enterprise State Community College to further his academic and athletic career in a ceremony on Wednesday.

The pitcher/outfielder appeared 11 games from the mound and posted a record of three wins and six losses. He struck out 58 batters while walking only 19, and had an opponent’s batting average of .258. Matthews batted .278 at the plate.

“Chris has been a consistent piece to changing the culture of Meridian Baseball,” said Eddie Easley, MHS Head Baseball Coach. “He’s exactly the type of player you want in your program. He is a hard worker, and Enterprise State is lucky to get a player with his work ethic,” he said.

The ceremony took place in the Meridian High School multipurpose building.

