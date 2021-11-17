Advertisement

Mississippi State reaches College Football Playoff rankings

Will Rogers is having a career season as he brings Mississippi State to the top 25 playoff...
Will Rogers is having a career season as he brings Mississippi State to the top 25 playoff rankings for College Football(Mississippi St Athletics)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:09 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The latest College Football Playoff rankings have been released and Mississippi State takes that 25th spot.

The Bulldogs are coming off a huge 43-34 win over Auburn. The Dawgs erased a 25 point deficit, which was the biggest comeback in program history. The Tigers loss to the Bulldogs kicks them off the top 25 ranking.

Alabama remains in that number two spot and most likely they will stay in that number two spot for the College Football playoffs, while Ole Miss takes that 12th spot.

College Football Playoff Rankings, Nov. 16

1. Georgia (10-0)

2. Alabama (9-1)

3. Oregon (9-1)

4. Ohio State (9-1)

5. Cincinnati (10-0)

6. Michigan (9-1)

7. Michigan State (9-1)

8. Notre Dame (9-1)

9. Oklahoma State (9-1)

10. Wake Forest (9-1)

11. Baylor (8-2)

12. Ole Miss (8-2)

13. Oklahoma (9-1)

14. BYU (8-2)

15. Wisconsin (7-3)

16. Texas A&M (7-3)

17. Iowa (8-2)

18. Pittsburgh (8-2)

19. San Diego State (9-1)

20. NC State (7-3)

21. Arkansas (7-3)

22. UTSA (10-0)

23. Utah (7-3)

24. Houston (9-1)

25. Mississippi State (6-4)

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MHP confirmed an 8-year-old died after a car crash on I-20 in Lauderdale county Sunday afternoon.
8 -year-old dead after car crash in Lauderdale County
Mugshot of James Kelly
Kelly found guilty of capital murder
A makeshift memorial for Tanya Ocampo, 42, was set up Monday in Smith Hall at MCC, right...
Co-workers remember Tanya Ocampo
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 15, 2021
11/13/21 MFB Alabama vs New Mexico State
AP Top 25: Alabama jumps Cincinnati to No. 2 behind Georgia

Latest News

Powe recently signed to Mississippi State to further her basketball career.
Meridian Basketball sweeps Terry Bulldogs at home
FILE
Favre Enterprises, Brett Dibiase and other cases sent to attorney general by auditor
Lady Eagles surge in 4th quarter over EMCC
The Meridian Community College Lady Eagles beat the EMCC Lady Lions at home 61-54 in a big...
Lady Eagles surge in 4th quarter over EMCC