Mississippi State reaches College Football Playoff rankings

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The latest College Football Playoff rankings have been released and Mississippi State takes that 25th spot.

The Bulldogs are coming off a huge 43-34 win over Auburn. The Dawgs erased a 25 point deficit, which was the biggest comeback in program history. The Tigers loss to the Bulldogs kicks them off the top 25 ranking.

Alabama remains in that number two spot and most likely they will stay in that number two spot for the College Football playoffs, while Ole Miss takes that 12th spot.

College Football Playoff Rankings, Nov. 16

1. Georgia (10-0)

2. Alabama (9-1)

3. Oregon (9-1)

4. Ohio State (9-1)

5. Cincinnati (10-0)

6. Michigan (9-1)

7. Michigan State (9-1)

8. Notre Dame (9-1)

9. Oklahoma State (9-1)

10. Wake Forest (9-1)

11. Baylor (8-2)

12. Ole Miss (8-2)

13. Oklahoma (9-1)

14. BYU (8-2)

15. Wisconsin (7-3)

16. Texas A&M (7-3)

17. Iowa (8-2)

18. Pittsburgh (8-2)

19. San Diego State (9-1)

20. NC State (7-3)

21. Arkansas (7-3)

22. UTSA (10-0)

23. Utah (7-3)

24. Houston (9-1)

25. Mississippi State (6-4)

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.