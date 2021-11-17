Advertisement

Mostly sunny skies for today, but clouds and rain chances return

Sunny skies for today, rain chances for Thursday
Sunny skies for today, rain chances for Thursday(WTOK)
By Harrison Nix
Published: Nov. 17, 2021
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Mostly sunny skies will be with us for Wednesday with temperatures climbing into the upper 70′s. Clouds will start to filter into the area for the evening and nighttime hours. Scattered showers start to move into the are late Wednesday and early Thursday morning. Showers and storms will stick around through the morning hours on Thursday, but most of us will dry out by the noon hour with stray showers lingering into the evening. Otherwise, we’ll be cloud for Thursday with temperatures in the upper 60′s.

The cold front for Thursday will drop our temperatures into the mid 30′s for Friday morning lows. The sun will return for Friday with highs in the upper 50′s. The sun will hang around for Saturday with highs in the upper 60′s. Clouds return for Sunday with an isolated shower being possible, highs in the lower 70′s.  Lows for Friday and Saturday morning will once again return to the 30′s.

Another cold front will swing through Monday, bringing another round of showers and storms and dropping highs into the lower 60′s. Sunshine makes a return for Tuesday with highs in the upper 60′s.

