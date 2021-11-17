Funeral services for Mrs. Gloria Elaine Davis will begin at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, November 21, 2021 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverends Paul Trosper and Jim Rickles officiating. Interment will follow at Graham Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Davis, 78, of Meridian, passed away Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at her home.

Gloria was born November 1, 1943 in Meridian, MS. She was a faithful Sunday School Teacher at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church for many years. She loved the Lord and her family. God gave her a servants heart, which gave her a passion to serve others, she was also faithful to pray for her children and grandchildren. They knew and felt her love in many ways. She was a faithful employee of Peavy Electronics for over 40 years. She knew her Lord and Savior and served Him Well.

Mrs. Gloria is survived by her children Cindy Davis, Teresa Murphy (Ken), and Gary Davis (Mandy). Eleven Grandchildren, Twelve Great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter, and a special friend Sonny Winstead.

Mrs. Davis is preceded in death by her husband, Paul Davis; her parents James and Christine White; and two grandchildren, Kody Sharp and Bralen Davis.

The Davis family requests in addition to floral offerings you consider making a donation to The ALS Association Louisiana-Mississippi located at 14241 Coursey Blvd. Ste A12, #374 Baton Rouge, LA 70817.

Pallbearers will be William Nelson, Austin Davis, Jimmy Mullins, Hunter Murphy, Bradley Johnson, and Leo Null with Christopher Johnson, Aubry Smith, James Walker, Jones Walker, and Caden Davis serving as Honorary Pallbearers.

Condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com.

The Davis family will receive guests from 12:30 until 2:15 at the funeral home prior to funeral rites.

