Newton County Senior Casey Dube signes with Holmes

Senior Softball player Casey Dube has chosen Holmes Community College to further her athletic and academic career.(WTOK Sports)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - Senior Softball player Casey Dube has chosen Holmes Community College to further her athletic and academic career.

She has a batting average of .359 and has hit 22 RBI’s while with the Cougars. Dube is looking forward to continuing her athletic career in a school that also has a degree for her dream job.

“I chose Holmes because I really like the campus when I went and toured it,” Dube said. “They have the program that I want to do and all the people were nice to me. It was a great environment,” she said.

Dube will be reunite with her former Newton County teammate in Lanie Phillips at Holmes.

