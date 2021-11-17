Operation Christmas Child in full swing

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Operation Christmas Child collection week kicked off this week. The program is a way to give less fortunate children in different countries gifts for the holiday season. The shoeboxes are filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items. Boxes will be taken through November 22nd at any participating church.

There is also an option to build a shoebox online, as well as an option to mail your box to Samaritan’s Purse for distribution.

You may find a full list of participating churches, build your own box, and find the mailing address by visiting the following link: https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/drop-off-locations/

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.