Showers this evening build toward more widespread rain Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We’re about to enter an active and quickly shifting weather pattern that will mean sharp temperature swings and rainy periods preceding the temperature drops.

Our Next 24 Hours

Clouds will increase tonight. A couple of stray showers are possible from the building clouds, but most of us will stay dry until morning. The low temperature will be near 61 degrees. Thursday will be cloudy. Rain is likely between about 8 AM and 2 PM. It won’t rain right on top of you that whole time. For most of us, the rain won’t last longer than an hour. Before the rain, we’ll warm to a high averaging near 68 degrees. A few spots can be a bit warmer. After the rain, temperatures will tumble as we cool quickly.

Lunar Eclipse Late Thursday Night

Thursday night will become clear just in time for the lunar eclipse. The eclipse starts just a few minutes after midnight, but you probably won’t notice much of anything until closer to 1 AM. The most visual part of the eclipse will happen between about 1 AM and 4:30 AM with maximum eclipse happening just after 3 AM. Bundle up if you’ll be out viewing!

Ending Week With Chilly Sunshine

Friday will be sunny. The morning will start at a chilly 36 degrees. The afternoon will top out near 61 degrees. Saturday will be sunny.

Rain Returns As The Weekend Wraps Up

The weekend transitions back toward rain. Saturday will be sunny. The day starts cold near 33 degrees. The chill will break in the afternoon as we warm toward 70 degrees. Sunday will be warmer with a low near 47 degrees and a high near 72 degrees, but clouds will build throughout the day. Showers and thunderstorms will begin increase overnight Sunday, and they’ll be with us through early Monday morning.

Looking Ahead To Thanksgiving Week

By the time most of us are waking up Monday morning, the rain will either be gone or on its way out. Monday will be cloudy and cool after the rain ends. The sun will be back on Tuesday, and so will the chill. There’s not much change from Tuesday to Wednesday, but another rain maker could affect the end of the week. Whether that means rain on Thanksgiving or the day after is still to be resolved in our forecast since that’s more than a week away.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.