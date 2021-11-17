Southern Pine names 2022 student ambassador

TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Jalen Derricks, a junior at Scott Central High School in Forest, was selected to be Southern Pine’s 2022 student ambassador. He’ll work closely with the cooperative’s communications team, help with web design, social media management, writing and graphic design, and represent Southern Pine at community events.

Derricks plans to major in journalism in college. He has a strong interest in creating and has his own business where he designs and makes promotional products, designs and edits websites and has experience in photography and videography.

“Jalen’s talents will make him a valuable member of the team,” said Jan Collins, vice president of communications at Southern Pine. “He is a talented young man who is driven to achieve. We look forward to working with Jalen in the coming year as he brings new, exciting ideas and a fresh, young perspective.”

Derricks is also junior class president at Scott Central, serves as yearbook photographer and editor, is band president, and is active in several other organizations.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.