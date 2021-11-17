Advertisement

Three signing days for Newton County Baseball head to East Central

By Shahji Adam
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - Newton County Baseball has three baseball signing days as they will continue their careers with East Central Community College.

Gage Hollingswoth, Braxton May and Tyson Wood will be Warriors together next season. Currently, they still have one more season together as Cougars but they are excited to be taking the next steps in their career together.

“I’ve been playing ball with them my whole life, and getting to play with them in college is once in a lifetime. I’m very thankful for that,” said Tyson Wood.

“You know me, Tyson, and Gage have been playing with each other since we were about eight,” said Braxton May. “And then Junior High and High School together, I’m thankful to be moving on to the next level,” he said.

Three players, different journeys, same destination as they get ready for East Central.

