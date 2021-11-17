Threefoot Building has nearly 100-year history in downtown Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Threefoot Building was actually named after the German-Jewish immigrants who arrived in America in the mid-19th century before settling in east Mississippi.

The Threefoot has been the dominant building in the Meridian skyline since it was built in 1929. The building operated as an office building under different ownership for several decades. It was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1979 and designated a Mississippi Landmark in 2008.

By the 1990s, the Threefoot Building had been mostly abandoned and at one point, a former administration looked into having it torn down. However, in 2013 a group of private citizens formed the Threefoot Preservation Society and began efforts to save the historic building.

“Treat it like you’re trying to sell a house,” said Thomas Burton, a member of the Threefoot Preservation Society. “Make sure your yard looks good. Make sure it’s clean and that everything is ready to go when somebody is ready to buy it. I think that’s the mentality we had with the Threefoot Building.”

In 2015, John Tampa bought the property, made plans for a hotel, much to the delight of the Threefoot Preservation Society.

“Once we found out that John Tampa was interested, then we basically crossed our fingers and shut up,” said Elliott Street, a member of the Threefoot Preservation Society and a Threefoot Building archivist. “We didn’t basically say anything until there was an agreement signed.”

“I think about all the ones that gave me an opportunity to help with this and that love that we put into this building,” added Burton. “Now we get to enjoy it and everyone else gets to enjoy it and that’s the great thing about it.”

The Meridian Preservation Society’s newest campaign allows and encourages donations through the East Mississippi Community Foundation that will go directly to the Temple Theatre Endowment.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.