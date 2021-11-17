Total Pain Care team of the week: Kemper County Wildcats football

DEKALB, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the Kemper County Wildcats football team.

Despite losing their head coach, the team pulled together and won round two of the playoffs off of a last second touchdown by quarterback Aaron Steele to win 18-16.

Congratulations to Kemper County football for being this week’s Total Pain Care team of the week.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.