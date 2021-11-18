Auburn, Tuscaloosa mayors make Iron Bowl wagers

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The mayors of Auburn and Tuscaloosa have challenged each other on the Iron Bowl.

This is the fourth year Auburn Mayor Ron Anders and Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox agree that the losing team’s mayor has to donate to a charity of the other city’s choice, according to the city of Auburn.

The wager first began in 2005 between former Auburn Mayor Bill Hamm and Maddox.

This year, Anders has selected the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Lee County as his charity, the city said. If the Auburn Tigers win, Maddox will donate $100 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Lee County. However, if the Alabama Crimson Tide wins, Anders will donate $100 to Maddox’s chosen charity, the Tuscaloosa Pre-K Initiative.

“Each year, this friendly competition is a great reminder of the importance of taking care of those in need all across our great state,” Anders said. “I look forward to cheering on the Tigers and hope that this year’s outcome does some good for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Lee County. War Eagle!”

The Tigers and the Tide will face off on Nov. 27 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

