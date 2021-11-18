COVID-19 in Mississippi: 380 new cases, 5 new deaths reported Thursday
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 380 new cases, 5 new deaths and 22 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Thursday.
The MSDH states 10,222 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi since the pandemic started.
Click here to find county-by-county case numbers, deaths and LTC facility outbreaks. Vaccinations are available at multiple locations around the state. Find a provider near you.
Find county-by-county vaccination totals here.
Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.