Dr. Thomas Dobbs makes stop in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s been a tough two years for everyone, especially State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs. He talked about COVID and the importance of getting a vaccine for COVID and the flu.

“We still have too many Mississippians that are not immune because they haven’t been vaccinated or haven’t had COVID before,” Dobbs said. “Please, there’s still time to get a COVID shot, but also Flu. Flu is starting to ramp up. Be safe over the holidays and if you haven’t gotten your flu shot yea, please get your flu shot.”

Dr. Dobbs was speaking with the Lauderdale County Republican Women group at Weidmann’s. He talked about the importance of getting children vaccinated and how Mississippi can move forward without fearing a backwards slide in numbers.

“If you’re traveling out of state or if people are coming to town, then know where to get a test. Know where to get monoclonal anti-body treatment because you want to have that information when it’s available to you,” Dobbs explained. “A lot of states where you have higher vaccination rates, yes, they’re seeing higher case numbers, but they are seeing lower death numbers. COVID vaccines are pretty good at preventing transmission, but it’s fantastic at preventing death.”

