Advertisement

Former Lamar Co. deputy city clerk arrested

Auditor Shad White said Juanyana Holloway has been indicted for fraud, alteration of records...
Auditor Shad White said Juanyana Holloway has been indicted for fraud, alteration of records and embezzlement.(State of Mississippi)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Auditor’s Office announced the arrest of Juanyana Holloway, a former deputy municipal clerk in the Town of Sumrall. Auditor Shad White said Holloway has been indicted for fraud, alteration of records and embezzlement by a local grand jury.

Agents presented a $28,686.09 demand letter to Holloway when she surrendered to agents in Lamar County last week. The demand amount includes interest and investigative expenses.

Holloway is accused of embezzling cash as Sumrall residents paid their water bills. She’s accused of not including cash collections on daily bank deposit slips. From the summer of 2018 to the summer of 2020, Holloway allegedly took over $13,000 from Sumrall.

If convicted on all counts, Holloway faces up to 25 years in prison or $15,000 in fines. The auditor said a $50,000 surety bond covers Holloway’s time as an employee of the Town of Sumrall. Surety bonds are similar to insurance designed to protect taxpayers from corruption. Holloway will remain liable for the full amount of the demand in addition to criminal proceedings.

Suspected fraud may be reported to the auditor’s office online any time by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or by calling 1-800-321-1275 during normal business hours.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Young Dolph performs on stage at The Parking Lot Concert on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Atlanta....
‘He is Memphis’: City leaders, entertainment industry react to death of rapper Young Dolph
James Kelly yelled expletives as he was transported after the verdict.
James Kelly convicted of capital murder, victim’s family and prosecutors react
Cox recently was granted a victory by the Mississippi Supreme Court, meaning the state will...
Pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m. | David Neal Cox’s final words before execution
According to Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley, officers from the Waynesboro Police Department...
Officer-involved shooting in Waynesboro leaves one dead
Lindsey Kirk looks at childhood photographs of herself and her late mother Kim Kirk Cox,...
‘He’s evil’: Victims’ family prepares for killer’s execution

Latest News

At issue was a piece of drone video that prosecutors showed to the jury in closing arguments in...
GRAPHIC: Rittenhouse jury resumes deliberating after 2nd mistrial bid
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to reporters about plans to pass President...
Divided House debates Democrats’ expansive social, climate bill
Partial Eclipse Early Friday Morning
Partial lunar eclipse happens early Friday morning
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Noah Clare, 3, and Amber Clare, 16, had been found...
Noah and Amber Clare found safe; Amber Alert canceled