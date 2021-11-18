Former Lamar Co. deputy city clerk arrested

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Auditor’s Office announced the arrest of Juanyana Holloway, a former deputy municipal clerk in the Town of Sumrall. Auditor Shad White said Holloway has been indicted for fraud, alteration of records and embezzlement by a local grand jury.

Agents presented a $28,686.09 demand letter to Holloway when she surrendered to agents in Lamar County last week. The demand amount includes interest and investigative expenses.

Holloway is accused of embezzling cash as Sumrall residents paid their water bills. She’s accused of not including cash collections on daily bank deposit slips. From the summer of 2018 to the summer of 2020, Holloway allegedly took over $13,000 from Sumrall.

If convicted on all counts, Holloway faces up to 25 years in prison or $15,000 in fines. The auditor said a $50,000 surety bond covers Holloway’s time as an employee of the Town of Sumrall. Surety bonds are similar to insurance designed to protect taxpayers from corruption. Holloway will remain liable for the full amount of the demand in addition to criminal proceedings.

Suspected fraud may be reported to the auditor’s office online any time by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or by calling 1-800-321-1275 during normal business hours.

