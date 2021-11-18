Advertisement

Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 18, 2021

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Young Dolph performs on stage at The Parking Lot Concert on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Atlanta....
‘He is Memphis’: City leaders, entertainment industry react to death of rapper Young Dolph
James Kelly yelled expletives as he was transported after the verdict.
James Kelly convicted of capital murder, victim’s family and prosecutors react
Cox recently was granted a victory by the Mississippi Supreme Court, meaning the state will...
Pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m. | David Neal Cox’s final words before execution
According to Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley, officers from the Waynesboro Police Department...
Officer-involved shooting in Waynesboro leaves one dead
Lindsey Kirk looks at childhood photographs of herself and her late mother Kim Kirk Cox,...
‘He’s evil’: Victims’ family prepares for killer’s execution

Latest News

Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report November 17, 2021
Daily Docket 4
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 17, 2021
Daily Docket 6
City of Meridian Arrest Report November 16, 2021
James Joseph Thibo
La. man arrested in Miss. for trafficking missing child from Texas