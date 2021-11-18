Mississippi Mobile ID launched

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Department of Public Safety announced Thursday that it has partnered with IDEMIA, a biometric and identity solutions provider, to introduce Mississippi Mobile ID to residents.

Mississippi Mobile ID is a digital version of a physical driver’s license that will allow residents to control their identity via a free app on their smartphone. Mississippi Mobile ID will be voluntary, and residents may still choose to continue to rely upon their physical ID.

Mississippi Mobile ID will give residents instant access to an up-to-date version of their driver’s license or ID. It can be used as a legal form of identity verification anywhere in the state that residents would usually show their driver’s license.

“The Mississippi Department of Public Safety is committed to utilizing technology to enhance the quality of our residents’ lives. While Mississippi Mobile ID will be voluntary, it is our belief that residents will find this new service to be convenient, secure, and private.”

The MDPS said residents’ information is secure and can only be accessed with their fingerprint or face ID. For more information about Mississippi Mobile ID, click here.

