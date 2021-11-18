Advertisement

More than 1 million COVID patients may not have regained sense of smell, study says

The study estimates between 700,000 and 1.6 million Americans who had the coronavirus either...
The study estimates between 700,000 and 1.6 million Americans who had the coronavirus either lost or had a change in their sense of smell.(NBC12)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Researchers are studying what they’re calling an “emerging public health concern” connected to the COVID-19 pandemic.

JAMA Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery published new research on Thursday that focused on COVID patients who lost their sense of smell and taste after contracting the virus.

The study estimates between 700,000 and 1.6 million Americans who had the coronavirus either lost or had a change in their sense of smell.

For some, the change has lasted for more than six months.

Most recover their sense of smell eventually, but the study suggests some may never do so.

The study calls for more research into the long-term loss of a sense of smell.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Young Dolph performs on stage at The Parking Lot Concert on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Atlanta....
‘He is Memphis’: City leaders, entertainment industry react to death of rapper Young Dolph
James Kelly yelled expletives as he was transported after the verdict.
James Kelly convicted of capital murder, victim’s family and prosecutors react
Cox recently was granted a victory by the Mississippi Supreme Court, meaning the state will...
Pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m. | David Neal Cox’s final words before execution
According to Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley, officers from the Waynesboro Police Department...
Officer-involved shooting in Waynesboro leaves one dead
Lindsey Kirk looks at childhood photographs of herself and her late mother Kim Kirk Cox,...
‘He’s evil’: Victims’ family prepares for killer’s execution

Latest News

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 380 new cases, 5 new deaths and 22...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 380 new cases, 5 new deaths reported Thursday
Judge Bruce Schroeder said a man who was detained for allegedly following a jury bus had...
MSNBC banned from Rittenhouse trial after bus incident
This Feb. 5, 2018, file photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Julius...
EXPLAINER: Julius Jones' execution is stopped, with clemency
FILE — Thomas 15X Johnson, center, is booked as the third suspect in the slaying of Malcolm X,...
Judge tosses convictions of 2 men in killing of Malcolm X
Travis McMichael took the stand Wednesday in his murder trial. He, his father and a neighbor...
Shooter Travis McMichael testifies Ahmaud Arbery never threatened him