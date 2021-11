Graveside services for Mr. Edward Eugene Trussell will be held on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Pine Grove Cemetery, Bailey with James McGee officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home for Mr. Trussell, 81, of Meridian, who passed away on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Anderson Regional Medical Center, Meridian. Viewing: Saturday, November 20, 2021 from 4-5 p.m. at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel, Meridian.

--

Berry and Gardner Funeral Home