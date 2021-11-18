Advertisement

Mr. Elliot “Tyler” Randall

By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Funeral services for Mr. Tyler Randall will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home, with Reverend Allen Shortridge officiating. Interment rites will be held at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Randall, age 31, of Meridian passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2021 at Rush Foundation Hospital.

Tyler enjoyed attending church at Pentecostal Church of Jesus Christ.

He is survived by his mother, Linda Randall; his aunts, Carleen Cummings, Clara Chapman (Donnie), and Sarah Joyce Jones; grandfather, Thomas Henry Reed; and numerous other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Randall; grandma, Mary Geneva Reed; grandma, Polly Gertrude Tucker; grandfather, Carl E. Tucker; and two uncles, Ronald Cummings and Ronald Jones.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 12:45 on Monday at the funeral home.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

