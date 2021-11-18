Advertisement

Pearl River Resorts set to reopen The Buffet at Silver Star

Pearl River Resort said it’s reopening The Buffet at Silver Star Casino to the public Nov. 19 at 4 p.m.(Pearl River Resort)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PHILADELPHA, Miss. (WTOK) -

Pearl River Resort is excited to announce that The Buffet at Silver Star Casino will reopen to the public on Friday, November 19th at 4pm. The Buffet will be self-service and will feature old favorites like fried chicken, catfish, freshly carved prime rib, variety of home cooked vegetables, fresh salads and delicious desserts. There will be new dedicated food stations for Asian cuisine and pizza.

Along with social distancing protocol, gloves will be available upon request and serving utensils will be changed out every 30 minutes. “To Go” plates will also be available.

The Buffet will have special reopening hours through the Thanksgiving holiday:

· Friday, November 19 from 4pm to 9pm

· Saturday, November 20 from 11am to 9pm

· Closed, Sunday thru Wednesday, November 21-24.

· Thursday, November 25, Thanksgiving Day from 11am-9pm.

· Friday, November 26 from 11am to 9pm.

· Saturday, November 27 from 11am to 9pm

Regular Operating Hours:

· Friday – 4pm to 9pm

· Saturday – 11am to 9pm

· Closed Sunday thru Thursday

