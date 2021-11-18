Advertisement

Shots fired at Clarke Co. deputies Wednesday evening, no injuries

Clarke County Sheriff Todd Kemp said the man was having a mental breakdown and fired at deputies with a shotgun when they tried to communicate with him.(Clarke County Hot Topics)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A man has been taken into custody without incident after a two-hour standoff with deputies in Clarke county Wednesday night on County Road 676.

Clarke County Sheriff Todd Kemp said the man was having a mental breakdown and fired at deputies with a shotgun when they tried to communicate with him.

Kemp said no one was injured.

Kemp said authorities were called to the home after the homeowner claimed someone was inside the house. Authorities found no one in the home but were called back to the scene about an hour later.

A portion of the intersection of Highway 511 and County Road 676 was shut down during the standoff.

Several agencies assisted the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office.

