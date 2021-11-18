Showers for our Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A cold front will cross our area today. Plan on showers ahead of and along the front, and the best timing will be between 9AM and 1PM. Expect some downpours, but severe weather isn’t expected. Rainfall estimates of up to .25″ or less for most areas.

Highs will manage to reach near 70 degrees before cooling down through the afternoon behind the front. Then, get ready for temps to drop like a rock tonight... falling into the mid-upper 30s by Friday morning. Friday afternoon brings sunshine with below average highs near 60 degrees, then the potential for a Frost on Saturday morning as lows fall into the low-mid 30s.

A brief warm up moves in for the weekend with seasonable upper 60s for highs on Saturday, and low 70s expected for Sunday. However, another cold front will cross our area Sunday night. This will bring our next chance for rain, but it’ll also bring another dose of cold. Highs stay in the 50s for Monday, then freezing temps expected Monday night into Tuesday morning.

**A Partial Lunar Eclipse takes place early Friday morning. The total time of the event will be from 12:02 AM CST to 6:03AM CST. Maximum eclipse will be at 3:02:55 AM CST (3:03). So, make sure to look up to see a reddish moon during the max eclipse time as the moon moves through the earth’s shadow.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.