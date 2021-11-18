Funeral services for Tanya Renia Ocampo will be held Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Brother Todd Tilghman officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Ms. Tanya Renia Ocampo, age 42, of Meridian, Mississippi passed away Thursday, November 11, 2021 at her home.

Tanya was born in Downey, California on March 4, 1979. She received a bachelor’s degree in business from Mississippi State University. She was an instructor in the MOMT program at Meridian Community College, a PBL advisor, and a medical coder for Rush Health Systems. Tanya loved to travel, paint, take photos, and enjoyed social media.

Tanya is survived by her children, Ashley Jordan Thurston of Louisville, Kentucky, Kylah Hope Ocampo of Gulfport, Mississippi, Mariana Renia Ocampo of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Detra Evon Ocampo-Bester of Meridian, and Detrick Kelton Ocampo of Meridian; her grandchildren, Kerrigan Kruz Thurston, Reina Evon Granger, and Kynlee Elaina Mauriscey; her mother, Doretta Lynn Ocampo of Hernando, Mississippi; her sisters, Monica Lizet Victor of Eastville, California, Jessica Lynn Ocampo of Meridian, Shawna Marie Jenkins (Matthew Jenkins); her uncles, Ricky Tinsley (Debbie) of Mira Loma, California, Billy Tinsley of DeKalb, and Johnny Tinsley of Collinsville; her nieces, Mia Hope Ocampo, Candace Marie Jenkins, Alyssa Mae Jenkins, and Kylan Brooke Ocampo; as well as many cousins, friends, and co-workers.

She was preceded in death by her father, Juan Ramon Ocampo; and her grandparents, Algene Lamar Tinsley and Renia Mae Tinsley.

Pall bearers will be Alfred Sanders, Tarvorise Giles, Matthew Jenkins, Jermaine Page, Cory Gibbs, and Rodrick Williams, Jr.

The family will receive friends Friday evening, November 19, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

