Threefoot Hotel local economic impact

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Threefoot Hotel is not just bringing sights and sounds but also jobs and dollar bills into the community.

“I believe the success of this building is going to be the success of downtown for years to come and I think probably is the jewel missing over here,” Threefoot developer, John Tampa said. “Also partnering up with the Rile Center, MAX Museum, Children’s Museum and local businesses, I think we can create much dynamic and energetic downtown for years to come.”

The Threefoot will not only impact the local economy but welcome those from outside of the Queen City.

“Threefoot allows us to market downtown as a destination that you can stay, park your car, have dinner, watch live music, go to a festival all while walking around our quaint downtown,” Visit Meridian Executive Director, Dede Mogollon, said.

In just the two weeks of it being open, local businesses are already feeling the impact.

“I think one of the most exciting things I have seen here is we’ll be completely covered, every table, covered with guests that I have never seen before,” Threefoot Brewing Company General Manager, Jarome Trahan, said. “People that are not from here, people that are googling and finding places downtown and coming to visit. so it’s really really encouraging and we really are starting to feel that boom happening.”

