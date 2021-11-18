Advertisement

“Tis the Season Market” returns to Neshoba Coliseum Saturday

Returns to the Neshoba Coliseum
Returns to the Neshoba Coliseum(WTOK)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 3:03 PM CST
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) -

Folks in Philadelphia area will get a chance to get an early start on their holiday shopping this weekend as the annual “Tis the Season Market” will be held Saturday at the Neshoba County Coliseum.

There will be over 70 vendors and artisans on hand and you can expect all kinds of items such as jewelry, custom planners, hand painted signs, boutique clothing and much more all under one roof. There will also be plenty of food and beverages plus a pair of very special visitors.

“We’ll have Santa and Mrs. Claus here,” said Timmy Bozeman, one of the event organizers. “Bring your cameras and phones and take some pictures. They’ll be here from 9:00 to 3:00. It’s going to be a great event. We call this the one stop shop for all your Christmas needs because we’ve got something here for everybody.” “The first thing we want to do is give the people in this area an event to come to that kicks off the Thanksgiving and Christmas season,” said Nelda Kennedy, another event organizer. “Besides that, it’s an opportunity for many local vendors to come out and present what they have to sale.”

The holiday market will run from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Saturday at the Neshoba County Coliseum located on Highway 15 North.

