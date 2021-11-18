Trees of Christmas making spirits bright
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Opening Gala for the 53rd Annual Trees of Christmas at Merrehope is Sunday, Nov. 21, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The Trees of Christmas at Merrehope, a Greek Revival house built in 1858, has been voted Mississippi’s top holiday attraction. It continues through Dec. 30, and includes tours of the F.W. Williams house, a Victorian structure built in 1886.
The tours feature over 40 trees and exhibits. Merrehope and the F.W. Williams house are located at 905 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Meridian. Visit the website here.
|2021 HOLIDAY TOURS
Nov. 21 – Dec. 30
|Monday-Saturday - 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Four Sundays – Nov. 21, Nov. 28, Dec. 5, Dec. 12, 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Closed Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve & Day
HOLIDAY TOUR ADMISSION
Adults $15 | Military & Senior Citizens $10 | Students $5
ADVENT WREATH MAKING
Sunday, Nov 28 Merrehope Lawn 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Make your own Advent Wreath. All ages are invited to participate.
$10 (does not include tour)
MIMOSAS & MERREHOPE
Saturday, Dec. 11 10 a.m. - 12 noon
Tours, Live Entertainment, Brunch Fare, and Mimosas.
Ticket $40 (Limited to 48 - buy your ticket in advance)
Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.