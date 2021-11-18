Advertisement

Trees of Christmas making spirits bright

The Trees of Christmas at Merrehope
The Trees of Christmas at Merrehope(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Opening Gala for the 53rd Annual Trees of Christmas at Merrehope is Sunday, Nov. 21, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Trees of Christmas at Merrehope, a Greek Revival house built in 1858, has been voted Mississippi’s top holiday attraction. It continues through Dec. 30, and includes tours of the F.W. Williams house, a Victorian structure built in 1886.

The tours feature over 40 trees and exhibits. Merrehope and the F.W. Williams house are located at 905 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Meridian. Visit the website here.

2021 HOLIDAY TOURS
Nov. 21 – Dec. 30
Monday-Saturday - 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Four Sundays – Nov. 21, Nov. 28, Dec. 5, Dec. 12, 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Closed Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve & Day

HOLIDAY TOUR ADMISSION
Adults $15 | Military & Senior Citizens $10 | Students $5

ADVENT WREATH MAKING
Sunday, Nov 28 Merrehope Lawn 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Make your own Advent Wreath. All ages are invited to participate.
$10 (does not include tour)

MIMOSAS & MERREHOPE
Saturday, Dec. 11 10 a.m. - 12 noon
Tours, Live Entertainment, Brunch Fare, and Mimosas.
Ticket $40 (Limited to 48 - buy your ticket in advance)

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cox recently was granted a victory by the Mississippi Supreme Court, meaning the state will...
Pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m. | David Neal Cox’s final words before execution
Young Dolph performs on stage at The Parking Lot Concert on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Atlanta....
‘He is Memphis’: City leaders, entertainment industry react to death of rapper Young Dolph
James Kelly yelled expletives as he was transported after the verdict.
James Kelly convicted of capital murder, victim’s family and prosecutors react
According to Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley, officers from the Waynesboro Police Department...
Officer-involved shooting in Waynesboro leaves one dead
Lindsey Kirk looks at childhood photographs of herself and her late mother Kim Kirk Cox,...
‘He’s evil’: Victims’ family prepares for killer’s execution

Latest News

Area lawmakers attended MCC's annual legislative luncheon, where News 11 talked with them about...
Mississippi medical marijuana special session unlikely
Dr. Thomas Dobbs speaks to the Lauderdale County Republican Women's group in Meridian.
Dr. Thomas Dobbs makes stop in Meridian
At issue was a piece of drone video that prosecutors showed to the jury in closing arguments in...
GRAPHIC: Rittenhouse jury deliberates for third day without a verdict
The Tigers and the Tide will face off on Nov. 27 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Auburn, Tuscaloosa mayors make Iron Bowl wagers