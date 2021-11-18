Trees of Christmas making spirits bright

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Opening Gala for the 53rd Annual Trees of Christmas at Merrehope is Sunday, Nov. 21, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Trees of Christmas at Merrehope, a Greek Revival house built in 1858, has been voted Mississippi’s top holiday attraction. It continues through Dec. 30, and includes tours of the F.W. Williams house, a Victorian structure built in 1886.

The tours feature over 40 trees and exhibits. Merrehope and the F.W. Williams house are located at 905 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Meridian. Visit the website here.

2021 HOLIDAY TOURS

Nov. 21 – Dec. 30 Monday-Saturday - 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Four Sundays – Nov. 21, Nov. 28, Dec. 5, Dec. 12, 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Closed Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve & Day



HOLIDAY TOUR ADMISSION

Adults $15 | Military & Senior Citizens $10 | Students $5



ADVENT WREATH MAKING

Sunday, Nov 28 Merrehope Lawn 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Make your own Advent Wreath. All ages are invited to participate.

$10 (does not include tour)



MIMOSAS & MERREHOPE

Saturday, Dec. 11 10 a.m. - 12 noon

Tours, Live Entertainment, Brunch Fare, and Mimosas.

Ticket $40 (Limited to 48 - buy your ticket in advance)



