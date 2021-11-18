Jacob Claire charged with sexual assault in California

Noah and Amber Clare News Conference Orange County, CA Sheriff's Department officials deliver press conference after finding toddler at center of Tennessee AMBER Alert. More: https://bit.ly/3ctW5Y1 Posted by WVLT on Thursday, November 18, 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Jacob Clare is now facing kidnapping charges in Tennessee and Kentucky. WTVF in Nashville reported that he is now additionally facing two counts of sexual assault out of California.

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed that Noah Clare, the Tennessee toddler at the center of an AMBER Alert has been found safe, and his father has been taken into custody. Amber Clare, Noah Clare’s 16-year-old cousin, was also found safe.

Orange County CA. Sheriff posted on social media video showing the emotional moment that Noah and his mother were reunited.

“Everybody’s over the moon,” said James Hock, Amber Clare’s maternal uncle.

The two were found by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department in California, who gave statements on the situation.

“At 8:50 a.m. a concerned resident called to report a young boy matching the description of Noah Clare. OC Sheriff responded and took Jacob Clare into custody,” officials said.

The person who found the children, identified as Julia Bonin, took a picture and called dispatch after seeing them, she said in a press conference. She reportedly noticed the group as she was taking her son to school and was unable to stay away.

“I looked at my son and I said ‘I have to go back, I think it might be them,” Bonin said.

“I have children myself,” she said when asked why she acted, “I would have regretted it had I not turned around.”

Bonin said after calling law enforcement had the children in custody after 15 minutes. Bonin also noted that it was a peaceful arrest. “It went as best as could be,” Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes said.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation worked alongside the Gallatin Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and many other local and state agencies to find the missing three-year-old and his cousin out of Gallatin, Tennessee.

Officials with the TBI released photos of who they believe to be Noah Clare, 3, Jacob Clare and a teen identified as Amber Clare Wednesday. The photos came from a surveillance camera in San Clemente, California on Nov. 11.

MORE: We're sharing these to give you our best guess at what they might look like now, especially side-by-side.



This is also the first time since they've disappeared we've been able to definitively place #AmberClare with Jacob.



Tips: 1-800-TBI-FIND/TipsToTBI@tn.gov pic.twitter.com/RQoSiaVw3z — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) November 18, 2021

Noah Clare was reported missing on Nov. 7 by his mother, Amanda Ennis, who told Gallatin Police Department officers that her ex-boyfriend and Noah’s father, Jacob Clare, had failed to return Noah Clare after a scheduled visitation, a report from the TBI states. On Nov. 8, TBI officials issued an Endangered Child Alert for the boy and charged Jacob Clare with custodial interference.

Noah’s case was upgraded to an AMBER Alert on Nov. 16. During this time, TBI officials also charged Jacob Clare with especially aggravated kidnapping. Noah Clare’s AMBER Alert was also issued in Arizona, with an Endangered Missing Advisory issued in California, where he is believed to be.

After investigating, officials found a silver Subaru Legacy that had been recently purchased by Jacob Clare impounded in California by a tow company in San Clemente on Nov. 13. According to the TBI’s report, the car was packed with clothes, camping gear and other items.

Noah Clare has brown hair and blue eyes. He stands at three-foot-five-inches tall and weighs around 40 pounds. Jacob Clare is described as six-foot-seven-inches and around 200 pounds. He is also wanted by the Beaver Dam, KY Police Department for kidnapping and custodial interference.

WVLT News spoke to Ennis, who had a message for her son.

“Mommy loves you so much, baby, and I cannot wait to hold you in my arms again...I can’t wait,” she said.

Ennis also spoke on her ex-boyfriend, saying that she hopes he keeps the toddler safe.

“I pray that he keeps Noah safe until he is back home with me,” she said. “I pray that once they are found that he gets help.”

WVLT News reached out to California law enforcement for more information, and representatives with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department were able to confirm that they were working on the case.

The two children are expected to be reunited with family Thursday night, officials with the OCSD said.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.