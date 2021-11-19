Advertisement

$681K recruitment, retention grant awarded to South Sumter Fire Battalion

The Siloam Fire and Rescue and the Cuba Fire Department announced the award of a $681,000...
The Siloam Fire and Rescue and the Cuba Fire Department announced the award of a $681,000 ‘Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response’ (SAFER) program grant for the recruitment and retention of volunteer firefighters.(.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - The Siloam Fire and Rescue and the Cuba Fire Department announced the award of a $681,000 ‘Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response’ (SAFER) program grant for the recruitment and retention of volunteer firefighters.

Fourteen of the 19 fire stations in Sumter County elected to be involved in the project. Starting Jan. 1, volunteers will be compensated through a stipend program that will pay a member from $10 to $25 for specific incidents and types of training activities. All department members will be eligible to receive cancer insurance and retirement through programs that are offered in the state of Alabama. Cancer insurance was authorized by a legislative act in 2019 and retirement annuities for volunteer and paid firefighters were authorized in 2010.

Existing volunteers and new recruits are eligible to apply for a college scholarship that may be used for fire and EMS training or for a degree to impact their normal jobs. Up to ten new recruits a year will receive a NFPA compliant physical, and their personal protective equipment will be purchased for the department that they agree to join.

The departments involved will benefit from the program over a four-year period and have projected to recruit forty new volunteers over the four-year period. If the programs that are written into the award are successful, the grant can be applied for and extended for another four-year period.

People interested in more information can email recruitment@sumtercountyfire.org or reach out to your local fire chief in person or on social media.

