Authorities investigate alleged car-jacking

Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department investigates alleged car-jacking.
Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department investigates alleged car-jacking.(WTOK)
By Tom Williams
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County investigators are searching for suspects involved in an alleged car-jacking from Thursday.

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said it happened in the victim’s driveway on Ponta Hills Road around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Calhoun said they have interviewed the victim and are trying to sort out the details.

A truck was taken during the incident.

