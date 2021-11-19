Authorities investigate alleged car-jacking

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County investigators are searching for suspects involved in an alleged car-jacking from Thursday.

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said it happened in the victim’s driveway on Ponta Hills Road around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Calhoun said they have interviewed the victim and are trying to sort out the details.

A truck was taken during the incident.

