Butler to have Christmas parade, celebration

BUTLER, Ala. (WTOK) - Butler will host its annual Christmas Parade and Celebration Thursday, Dec. 2. It will have live music, downtown merchants open late with sales and specials and spectacular Christmas floats!

Vendors and shopping deals start at 4:30 p.m. The parade begins at 6 p.m.

A Christmas Concert will begin about 15 minutes after the parade ends, featuring the University of Mobile’s Jazz Ensemble and RamCorp Band, with special performances by marching bands from Choctaw County High School, Patrician Academy and Southern Choctaw High School.

