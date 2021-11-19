Advertisement

Butler to have Christmas parade, celebration

Vendors and shopping deals start at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 2 in Butler, Ala. The parade begins at 6 p.m.
Vendors and shopping deals start at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 2 in Butler, Ala. The parade begins at 6 p.m.(WSI)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER, Ala. (WTOK) - Butler will host its annual Christmas Parade and Celebration Thursday, Dec. 2. It will have live music, downtown merchants open late with sales and specials and spectacular Christmas floats!

Vendors and shopping deals start at 4:30 p.m. The parade begins at 6 p.m.

A Christmas Concert will begin about 15 minutes after the parade ends, featuring the University of Mobile’s Jazz Ensemble and RamCorp Band, with special performances by marching bands from Choctaw County High School, Patrician Academy and Southern Choctaw High School.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Auditor Shad White said Juanyana Holloway has been indicted for fraud, alteration of records...
Former Lamar Co. deputy city clerk arrested
Cox recently was granted a victory by the Mississippi Supreme Court, meaning the state will...
Pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m. | David Neal Cox’s final words before execution
Lindsey Kirk looks at childhood photographs of herself and her late mother Kim Kirk Cox,...
‘He’s evil’: Victims’ family prepares for killer’s execution
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Noah Clare, 3, and Amber Clare, 16, had been found...
Noah and Amber Clare found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Clarke County Sheriff Todd Kemp said the man was having a mental breakdown and fired at...
Shots fired at Clarke Co. deputies Wednesday evening, no injuries

Latest News

Most of this weekend will be dry, but rain will arrive Sunday night and fall through early...
Cold eases this weekend as rain approaches
"Peanut Butter" and "Jelly" are unveiled as the two turkeys set to receive presidential pardons...
Biden says pardoned turkeys will get ‘boosted,’ not ‘basted’
The Senate District 32 special election runoff is Tuesday, Nov. 23.
District 32 runoff election voting reminders
Justice Court Judge Ralph Smith ruled against the group on Thursday, ordering them to disband...
Wayne County Animal Rescue ordered to shut down