City of Meridian Arrest Report November 18, 2021

Daily Docket 3(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
CHRISTIAN M JOHNSON200210879 ANTIOCH RD LAUDERDALE, MSINTERFERING WITH POLICE
SYDNEY M SLOAN20015414 ARTHUR ST MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESSION OFO MARIJUANA
MELVIN HICKS1956919 44TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDUI REFUSAL
ADAM KORN1988214 STANLEY ST CHIPPEWA FALLS, WIDISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
GEORGE J LEWIS19735496 GOODEN LAKE RD BELZONI, MSSHOPLIFTING
CHARLES D WARREN19651705 OLD MARION RD MERIDAIN, MSDUI OTHER
SINCERE M TAYLOR20011727 34TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 17, 2021 at 6:00 AM to November 18, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 10:08 AM on November 17, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1700 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a door.
At 11:06 AM on November 17, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 and 80. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 1:53 PM on November 17, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1300 block of 18th Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
At 8:07 AM on November 17, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 and 80. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.

