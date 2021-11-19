City of Meridian Arrest Report November 18, 2021

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 10:08 AM on November 17, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1700 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a door.

At 11:06 AM on November 17, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 and 80. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 1:53 PM on November 17, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1300 block of 18th Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.

Auto Burglary

At 8:07 AM on November 17, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 and 80. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.