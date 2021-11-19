City of Meridian Arrest Report November 18, 2021
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|CHRISTIAN M JOHNSON
|2002
|10879 ANTIOCH RD LAUDERDALE, MS
|INTERFERING WITH POLICE
|SYDNEY M SLOAN
|2001
|5414 ARTHUR ST MERIDIAN, MS
|POSSESSION OFO MARIJUANA
|MELVIN HICKS
|1956
|919 44TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI REFUSAL
|ADAM KORN
|1988
|214 STANLEY ST CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
|DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
|GEORGE J LEWIS
|1973
|5496 GOODEN LAKE RD BELZONI, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|CHARLES D WARREN
|1965
|1705 OLD MARION RD MERIDAIN, MS
|DUI OTHER
|SINCERE M TAYLOR
|2001
|1727 34TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 17, 2021 at 6:00 AM to November 18, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 10:08 AM on November 17, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1700 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a door.
At 11:06 AM on November 17, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 and 80. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 1:53 PM on November 17, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1300 block of 18th Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
At 8:07 AM on November 17, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 and 80. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.