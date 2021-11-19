Advertisement

Cooler Friday weather, but it warms up this weekend

Cooler today with sunshine
Cooler today with sunshine(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 7:57 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We are behind a cold front, and it feels like it. This morning, temps were 20-30 degrees cooler than yesterday AM as most spots started with 30s. Thankfully, high pressure has control, so expect lots of sunshine to help moderate temps. Highs will hover around 60 degrees this afternoon (5-10 degrees below average). Then tonight, get ready for a widespread frost as lows fall into the low-mid 30s. Make sure to protect your tender vegetation/plants tonight.

Although Saturday morning brings a chill, the afternoon will bring seasonable upper 60s. Then, Sunday brings warmer temps with highs in the 70s. This warm up will be ahead of another cold front that’ll cross Sunday night, and it’ll brings showers with it. Behind the front, another dose of cold weather can be expected. Monday, highs will stay in the 50s, then a widespread FREEZE is expected by Tuesday morning as lows fall into the upper 20s and low 30s...yikes! That colder air hangs around through Wednesday morning, then a southerly wind will help temps rebound into the 60s by Wednesday.

THANKSGIVING weather looks mild and dry for now. Highs will hover near 70 degrees, but we’re monitoring the next storm system behind that could bring rain into Friday. We’ll keep you posted on your holiday weather.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Auditor Shad White said Juanyana Holloway has been indicted for fraud, alteration of records...
Former Lamar Co. deputy city clerk arrested
Cox recently was granted a victory by the Mississippi Supreme Court, meaning the state will...
Pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m. | David Neal Cox’s final words before execution
Lindsey Kirk looks at childhood photographs of herself and her late mother Kim Kirk Cox,...
‘He’s evil’: Victims’ family prepares for killer’s execution
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Noah Clare, 3, and Amber Clare, 16, had been found...
Noah and Amber Clare found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Clarke County Sheriff Todd Kemp said the man was having a mental breakdown and fired at...
Shots fired at Clarke Co. deputies Wednesday evening, no injuries

Latest News

Friday will be sunny and chilly. The weekend will warm toward our next chance for rain on...
Tonight turns chilly beneath the lunar eclipse, then we warm this weekend
Weather - November 18, 2021
Weather - November 18, 2021
Partial Eclipse Early Friday Morning
Partial lunar eclipse happens early Friday morning
Showers for our Thursday
Showers for our Thursday