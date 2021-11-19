Cooler Friday weather, but it warms up this weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We are behind a cold front, and it feels like it. This morning, temps were 20-30 degrees cooler than yesterday AM as most spots started with 30s. Thankfully, high pressure has control, so expect lots of sunshine to help moderate temps. Highs will hover around 60 degrees this afternoon (5-10 degrees below average). Then tonight, get ready for a widespread frost as lows fall into the low-mid 30s. Make sure to protect your tender vegetation/plants tonight.

Although Saturday morning brings a chill, the afternoon will bring seasonable upper 60s. Then, Sunday brings warmer temps with highs in the 70s. This warm up will be ahead of another cold front that’ll cross Sunday night, and it’ll brings showers with it. Behind the front, another dose of cold weather can be expected. Monday, highs will stay in the 50s, then a widespread FREEZE is expected by Tuesday morning as lows fall into the upper 20s and low 30s...yikes! That colder air hangs around through Wednesday morning, then a southerly wind will help temps rebound into the 60s by Wednesday.

THANKSGIVING weather looks mild and dry for now. Highs will hover near 70 degrees, but we’re monitoring the next storm system behind that could bring rain into Friday. We’ll keep you posted on your holiday weather.

