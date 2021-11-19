District 32 runoff election voting reminders

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Two candidates are left in the running for the state Senate District 32 seat. The runoff is Tuesday, Nov. 23. News 11 has some helpful tips on where to vote and what you need to bring to the polls.

When you head to the polls you do not have to bring your voter registration card, but you do need to have a photo I.D.

Your voter registration card will have your Senate district in the bottom left corner and where you vote in state elections in the top right.

Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk Donna Jill Johnson said the main problem they ran into during the November 2nd election was people not knowing their precinct location.

“We had a lot of voters, trying to vote. In fact, if we would have a statewide, county-wide turnout in the first we would have had an awesome turnout because people were knocking down precinct doors and calling to see if they moved. So, we hope we have that good of a turnout in these 14 precincts. But a special election is so important and a runoff too and then we’re on top of a Thanksgiving week. So, we’re just talking to get people looking at their calendars and make sure they’re going to be in town,” said Donna Jill.

If you did not vote in the November 2nd election you are still eligible to vote on November 23rd.

“Over 16,000 eligible registered voters in District 32 and a little over 3,000 voted, leaving 13, 000 more to show up on the 23rd,” said Jill.

The last day to vote absentee is Saturday, Nov. 20. LAUDERDALE COUNTY PRECINCTS:

105 Meridian Little Theatre

175 Lauderdale Fire Station

206 Velma Young Community Center

214 Raymond Davis Annex Bldg.

235 Daleville United Methodist Church

237 Gateway Church in Lauderdale

238 Hamasa Temple Shrine in Marion

303 El Bethel Missionary Baptist Church

407 Magnolia Hall

408 MSU-Meridian

409 Mt Olive MB Church

410 Old Mt Barton School

411 Prince of Peace Christion Fellowship Ch

412 Council of Organizations



NOXUBEE COUNTY PRECINCTS:

Prairie Point 8683 Prairie Point, Macon, MS 39341

Noxubee H. R. Bldg. 149 Wayne St., Macon, MS 39341

District 3 Central 5866 Pearl St., Macon, MS 39341

Shuqualak 27 McNeese St., Shuqualak, MS 39361

Mashulaville 35963 MS Highway 14 W., Macon, MS 39341

Summerville 3259 Butler Road, Shuqualak, MS 39361



THE KEMPER COUNTY PRECINCTS:

District 1: Scooba A-L, City Hall in Scooba; Scooba M-Z, Humans Services Building in

Scooba; Farmers Market in DeKalb.

District 2: The DeKalb Library; Porterville Fire Department; Kemper Springs Community

Center.

District 3: Little Rock Community Center; Fort Stevens, Bella Villa Community Center.

Damascus Community Center.

District 4: Old Lynville School; Preston Fire Department; Kellis Store, Spring Hill Fire

Department.

District 5: Courthouse A-L at Kemper County Courthouse; Courthouse M-Z, Kemper County

Courthouse; Mt. Nebo Fire Department.



WINSTON COUNTY PRECINCTS:

Millcreek

County Agent

American Legion

Fair Ground

