Enterprise Bulldogs girls basketball dominate over RCA

Triniti Burns steals ball and takes it down the court for the lay-up in Enterprises 65-6 win over RCA.(WTOK Sports)
Triniti Burns steals ball and takes it down the court for the lay-up in Enterprises 65-6 win over RCA.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Enterprise Bulldogs capitalize on turnovers and beat the Russell Christian Warriors 65-6 in day one of the Enterprise Invitational Basketball tournament.

R-C-A’s Kaitlyn Harrington will have the ball but lose possession on one of the first plays and Trinit Burns will quickly pick up the ball and take it down the court for an easy layup.

This will only be the start for the Bulldogs hot streak.

The Warriors would then dribble across the court and look for a pass but Courtney Milsap swats the ball down and Kylee Dewitt will pick it up and take it to add two more points to the Bulldogs streak.

Enterprise would lead 47-0 at the half. They would then win the game 65-6.

Enterprise will play Stringer in day two of the invitional on Saturday and RCA will play Mize.

The Enterprise boys basketball team also beat RCA 41-34.

