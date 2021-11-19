Advertisement

Local Neighborhood Watch returns

Neighborhood watch board member addresses the crowd.
Neighborhood watch board member addresses the crowd.(WTOK)
By Ethan Bird
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 7:31 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - For the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, community members were able to come together and express their concerns with MPD chief Deborah Young and Lieutenant Rita Jack.

Highland Baptist was excited to welcome back the community and focus on being there for your neighbor.

Organizers said they did not know how many people would show up, they were just happy to be back.

“The better our neighborhood is, the safer it is, the more they’re thriving, the better our city is” Head Pastor, David Hopkin, said. “So, we want to partner with them by hosting this and facility and things like that, it’s a pretty easy win-win for us.”

“We don’t have enough calls for service, enough reports filed, so this is another way we can get into the community to find out what crime is going on,” Lt. Rita Jack said.

The meetings will be held on a quarterly basis.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cox recently was granted a victory by the Mississippi Supreme Court, meaning the state will...
Pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m. | David Neal Cox’s final words before execution
Young Dolph performs on stage at The Parking Lot Concert on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Atlanta....
‘He is Memphis’: City leaders, entertainment industry react to death of rapper Young Dolph
James Kelly yelled expletives as he was transported after the verdict.
James Kelly convicted of capital murder, victim’s family and prosecutors react
Lindsey Kirk looks at childhood photographs of herself and her late mother Kim Kirk Cox,...
‘He’s evil’: Victims’ family prepares for killer’s execution
According to Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley, officers from the Waynesboro Police Department...
Officer-involved shooting in Waynesboro leaves one dead

Latest News

Mississippi medical marijuana special session unlikely
Mississippi medical marijuana special session unlikely
“Tis the Season Market” returns to Neshoba Coliseum Saturday
“Tis the Season Market” returns to Neshoba Coliseum Saturday
Dr. Thomas Dobbs makes stop in Meridian
Dr. Thomas Dobbs makes stop in Meridian
Pearl River Resorts set to reopen The Buffet at Silver Star
Pearl River Resorts set to reopen The Buffet at Silver Star
Partial lunar eclipse happens early Friday morning