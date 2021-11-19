Local Neighborhood Watch returns

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - For the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, community members were able to come together and express their concerns with MPD chief Deborah Young and Lieutenant Rita Jack.

Highland Baptist was excited to welcome back the community and focus on being there for your neighbor.

Organizers said they did not know how many people would show up, they were just happy to be back.

“The better our neighborhood is, the safer it is, the more they’re thriving, the better our city is” Head Pastor, David Hopkin, said. “So, we want to partner with them by hosting this and facility and things like that, it’s a pretty easy win-win for us.”

“We don’t have enough calls for service, enough reports filed, so this is another way we can get into the community to find out what crime is going on,” Lt. Rita Jack said.

The meetings will be held on a quarterly basis.

