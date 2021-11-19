Marriage License November 12-18, 2021
|Christopher Lee Bohee II, 22; Collinsville, MS and Emily Bryce Robinson, 22; Collinsville, MS
|Joshua Linton King, 24; Meridian, MS and Ellen Joesie Allen, 21; Meridian, MS
|Tommy Lee Richardson, 33; Collinsville, MS and Yolanda Crystailia Jones, 31; Collinsville, MS
|Terrance Sherrod Smith, 33; Meridian, MS and Jaquita Shunte Purnell, 30; Meridian, MS
|Stafford Shondel Powe, 43; Waynesboro, MS and Tiana Lasha Brown (McNickles), 40; Meridian, MS
