Marriage License November 12-18, 2021

Marriage License(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Christopher Lee Bohee II, 22; Collinsville, MS and Emily Bryce Robinson, 22; Collinsville, MS
Joshua Linton King, 24; Meridian, MS and Ellen Joesie Allen, 21; Meridian, MS
Tommy Lee Richardson, 33; Collinsville, MS and Yolanda Crystailia Jones, 31; Collinsville, MS
Terrance Sherrod Smith, 33; Meridian, MS and Jaquita Shunte Purnell, 30; Meridian, MS
Stafford Shondel Powe, 43; Waynesboro, MS and Tiana Lasha Brown (McNickles), 40; Meridian, MS

