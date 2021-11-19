Advertisement

Mississippi lawmakers to discuss American Rescue Plan funds

Senator, Jeff Tate said Mississippi hasn't had the same start as other states
By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi is behind other states in deciding what the American Fund money will go towards, but one senator said this is due to the announcement of the funds happening towards the end of their 2021 legislative session.

Congress allocated $1.8 billion dollars for Mississippi through the American rescue plan with the first half of the money arriving weeks after the 2021 legislative session.

The federal government said the money can only be spent on certain expenses.

Mississippi Senator, Jeff Tate said Mississippi hasn’t had the same start as other states, but he looks forward to discussing what the funds should be used for with legislation.

“There’s only a few amount of places that, that can actually go towards and I would be an advocate to make sure as far as Lauderdale County and Clarke County is concerned that we have high-speed internet throughout both counties because of what that just brings to this world now. It’s a utility much like water, much like power, it’s a utility that’s needed,” said Mississippi District 33 Senator, Jeff Tate.

Senators will work with house members on any spending plans.

