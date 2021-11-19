New Life Independent Missionary Baptist Church serving Thanksgiving Dinner

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - New Life Independent Missionary Baptist Church will be serving Thanksgiving dinner to the people of the community Monday, Nov. 22.

The church has made this dinner an annual event but the pandemic caused them to take a year off in 2020. Anyone is welcome to come and get a hot meal.

The meal is not the only thing the church is sharing. It will also be giving out blankets and gift baskets to the homeless.

The church will serve the traditional meal, starting at 11:00 Monday. The church is located off of Highway 39 across from Azalea Park Apartments.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.