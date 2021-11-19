Advertisement

New Life Independent Missionary Baptist Church serving Thanksgiving Dinner

Church also giving out blankets and gift baskets to the homeless
New Life Independent Missionary Baptist Church will be serving Thanksgiving dinner to the...
New Life Independent Missionary Baptist Church will be serving Thanksgiving dinner to the people of the community Monday, Nov. 22, starting at 11 a.m.(WTOK)
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 11:21 AM CST
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - New Life Independent Missionary Baptist Church will be serving Thanksgiving dinner to the people of the community Monday, Nov. 22.

The church has made this dinner an annual event but the pandemic caused them to take a year off in 2020. Anyone is welcome to come and get a hot meal.

The meal is not the only thing the church is sharing. It will also be giving out blankets and gift baskets to the homeless.

The church will serve the traditional meal, starting at 11:00 Monday. The church is located off of Highway 39 across from Azalea Park Apartments.

