Rittenhouse found not guilty

Prosecution and the defense debated the term "active shooter" in closing arguments in the Kyle...
Prosecution and the defense debated the term "active shooter" in closing arguments in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) - Kyle Rittenhouse has been acquitted of all charges after pleading self-defense in the deadly Kenosha, Wisconsin, shootings that became a flashpoint in the nation’s debate over guns. The jury came back with its verdict after close to 3 1/2 days of deliberation.

Rittenhouse, 18, could have gotten life in prison if found guilty of the most serious charge against him. He was charged with homicide, attempted homicide and recklessly endangering safety for killing two men and wounding a third with an AR-style semi-automatic rifle.

The shootings took place during a night of protests over police violence against Black people in the tumultuous summer of 2020. Rittenhouse is White and the people he shot were also White.

