Tonight turns chilly beneath the lunar eclipse, then we warm this weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Rain has exited, and the clouds will clear this evening. The clearing sets us up for good sky conditions for viewing the lunar eclipse tonight!

Lunar Eclipse

The lunar eclipse begins just a few minutes after midnight, but it can take some time to really notice anything. The most visual part of the eclipse will happen from just before 1 AM through about 4:30 AM with the maximum eclipse happening at about 3 AM. The eclipse will end around 6 AM.

Our Next 24 Hours

Tonight will become clear, and it’s going to be a chilly night. Bundle up if you’ll be out watching the lunar eclipse. Temperatures will cool through the 40s and into the 30s during the eclipse. The low temperature by morning will be near 35 degrees. Friday will be sunny and cool. The high temperature will be near 59 degrees.

Our Weekend Forecast - Our Next Weather Maker

This weekend starts sunny. Saturday will warm from a morning low temperature near 34 degrees to a high temperature of 68 degrees. Clouds will increase on Sunday. Most of the day will be dry, but rain will begin increasing between 4 PM and 6 PM. The morning low will be near 49 degrees. The afternoon high will be near 72 degrees.

Looking Ahead

Monday will brighten up as the lingering clouds exit the area. Colder air will arrive Monday night, and the first hard freeze of the season is possible Tuesday morning. Forecasts are trending colder over time. Now is the time to prepare your pets, crops, plants, and pipes for the cold. Be especially cautious with space heaters. Remember they need at least four feet of space all the way around, even behind them.

Thanksgiving Preview

Thanksgiving will be a transition day in terms of weather. Clouds will increase, and the day will be warmer than Tuesday and Wednesday. Right now, Thanksgiving Day looks dry. Rain is not far away, though, and both Friday and Saturday have potential to be rainy days immediately following Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.